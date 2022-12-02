RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

