RFG Advisory LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $45.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

