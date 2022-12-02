RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

