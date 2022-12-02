RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $198.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

