RGM Capital LLC Buys 194,363 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises approximately 4.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $94,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after acquiring an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty Trading Up 5.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 53,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

