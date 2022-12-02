RGM Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 3.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Entegris worth $62,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Entegris Stock Down 2.0 %

ENTG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,646. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

