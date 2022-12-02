rhino investment partners Inc Acquires Shares of 36,512 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.11% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

BANR stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.22. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

