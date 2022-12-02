rhino investment partners Inc Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group makes up about 1.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.95. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,752. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

