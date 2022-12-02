rhino investment partners Inc Increases Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Bank of Marin Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.97% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,493. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $568.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

