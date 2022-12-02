rhino investment partners Inc Sells 43,800 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $70.72. 5,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,017. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

