RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

