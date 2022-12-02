RichQUACK.com Hits Market Capitalization of $56.73 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $56.73 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,811,309.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

