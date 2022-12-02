Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,881 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,897.50 ($22.70). Approximately 24,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,902.50 ($22.76).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £118.57 million and a P/E ratio of 244.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,901.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,073.80.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

