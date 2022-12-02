Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.34 million and $17,334.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00002818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010545 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00245730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

