Rivulet Capital LLC Has $106.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rivulet Capital LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,150 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 5.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Dollar Tree worth $106,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

