Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rivulet Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $50,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,736,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,740,000 after purchasing an additional 397,982 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

