Robert Ryan Purchases 300,000 Shares of Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Rating) insider Robert Ryan bought 300,000 shares of Rox Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,100.00 ($35,400.00).

Rox Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

About Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

