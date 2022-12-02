Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 3,182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Robinhood Markets worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

