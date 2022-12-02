Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $261.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

