Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 29.6% in November

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

