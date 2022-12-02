Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.