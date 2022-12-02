Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $47.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

