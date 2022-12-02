Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,964 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 159.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,376 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

BSM opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

