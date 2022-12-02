Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,823 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.48 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

