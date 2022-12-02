Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 505 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $349.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

