Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.