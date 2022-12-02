Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

