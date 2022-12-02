Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 4,014 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.
