Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $200,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

