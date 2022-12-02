Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $211,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 161.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

