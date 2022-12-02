Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $299,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VYM opened at $113.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.