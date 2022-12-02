Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $299,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM opened at $113.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82.

