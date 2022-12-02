Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

