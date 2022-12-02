Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

