Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PECO opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.