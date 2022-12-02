Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PECO opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
