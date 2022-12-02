Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
