Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.