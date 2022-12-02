Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,758 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.