Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 2.0 %

Diageo stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diageo

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

