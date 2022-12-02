Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 209,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 35.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 154.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James cut shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

