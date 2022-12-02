Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

