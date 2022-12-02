Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7 %

TTWO opened at $106.40 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

