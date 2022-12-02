Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

