Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 185 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

