Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.4 %

KALU stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

