Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 70,580 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after buying an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PENN Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.