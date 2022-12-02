Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 70,580 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after buying an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.