Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Elastic worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $130.68.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

