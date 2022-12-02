Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

