Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.