Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.