Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.
Zscaler Trading Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.