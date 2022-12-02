Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 59,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,097. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

In related news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $231,283.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,316,699 shares in the company, valued at $35,871,768.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,192 shares of company stock worth $508,951 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

