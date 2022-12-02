Safe Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $165.19 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00046787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00220726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00061204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21505611 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

