Safe Price Hits $7.79 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $162.40 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00045853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00136945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00224344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060459 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.6252365 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

